New F45 training studio opens in Charlottesville

The program has 45 different workout classes and a variety of exercises that challenge the mind and muscles in different ways.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - F45 has 2,000 studios around the world, and just this month, a new one opened up in Charlottesville.

F45 is a 45-minute fitness workout. The program has 45 different workout classes and a variety of exercises that challenge the mind and muscles in different ways.

“It’s always HIIT [High-Intensity Interval Training], which is going to raise that heart rate and then drop it a bit then raise it and drop it. It’s great for cardiovascular health, great for burning fat,” F45 studio manager Sonya Campbell said.

Digital monitors let you know your calories burned, heart rate, and how you’re doing amongst your peers.

“You get that feeling of being with the team because everyone is moving in small groups of two and three and it feels like that team aspect that I really crave,” former F45 trainer Rebecca Cox said.

The classes are intense, but they’re designed to be fun.

