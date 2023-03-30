Mild Sunny Thursday - Showers To End the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant sunny day on tap, with temperatures just a bit cooler than yesterday, but warmer weather is on the way. Friday begins partly sunny, with a cold front bringing afternoon showers and wind gusts near 30mph. Showers continue into early Saturday, with winds gusting above 40mph in areas and rainfall amounts of less than half an inch. Temperatures cool on Palm Sunday, but will be followed with a nice warming trend that keeps us at above average warmth for the beginning of April.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows around 40.

Friday: Starting partly sunny and breezy with afternoon showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Early showers and windy. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows around 40.

Palm Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs around 80.

Wednesday: Tracking showers. Highs in the lower 80′s.

