Kate Fletcher hits the road for her 2023 Lion Pride Run

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Last year, Kate Fletcher made national headlines running all the way to Washington D.C. to raise money for her students as part of her annual Lion Pride Run.

This year, the Louisa County Public School teacher is back to running, but she’s staying local to make an impact.

Fletcher has been teaching in Louisa as an English teacher for 18 years, and for the past seven years, she’s been running to raise money.

“I love doing something that brings both my passion for running and my passion for teaching together,” Fletcher said. “I think I’ll end up with about 35 miles.”

There are 6 public schools in Louisa County, and Fletcher is running towards each of them to get students active and to catch the attention of donors.

“Businesses in the county make donations every single year. They are our biggest supporters, and they’ve been amazing through the seven years. The GoFundMe page is for donors who might be outside of the communities who want to give a little because they know they want to support just young people who need help going to college,” Fletcher said.

The money raised is headed to Louisa County High School seniors to make furthering their educations easier.

“I love them, the community loves them and we want them to be able to follow their dreams, whatever those might be,” Fletcher said.

