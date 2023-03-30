Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Marathon, Half Marathon and 8k course maps

(Source: Flickr)
(Flickr)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Whether you’re participating in the races or just trying to avoid traffic, here are the course maps for the upcoming Charlottesville Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K. The races take place on Saturday, April 1, and start at 7:00 a.m.

Here is a list of impacted roadways as well.

Charlottesville Marathon Map
Charlottesville Marathon Map(WVIR)
Charlottesville Half Marathon Map
Charlottesville Half Marathon Map(WVIR)
Charlottesville 8k Map
Charlottesville 8k Map(WVIR)

