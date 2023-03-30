Charlottesville Marathon, Half Marathon and 8k course maps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Whether you’re participating in the races or just trying to avoid traffic, here are the course maps for the upcoming Charlottesville Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K. The races take place on Saturday, April 1, and start at 7:00 a.m.

Here is a list of impacted roadways as well.

Charlottesville Marathon Map (WVIR)

Charlottesville Half Marathon Map (WVIR)

Charlottesville 8k Map (WVIR)

