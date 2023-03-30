Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Free Clinic using grant to provide cancer prevention resources

Charlottesville Free Clinic
Charlottesville Free Clinic
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Free Clinic has a new focus on bringing patients back up to speed with cancer screenings after many fell behind during the pandemic.

A $10,000 grant from the UVA Cancer Center is now funding additional resources at the clinic to aid in cancer prevention.

“It’s helping us actually with getting education material printed and in color and at the right literacy level, making sure we have it available in English and Spanish, and so it can really connect with patients,” Director of Medical Clinic Operations Meghan Hinger said.

New pamphlets will spread the word about cancer prevention. The Free Clinic says part of its goal is making sure its information is accessible to everyone in Charlottesville.

“A lot of times, particularly with medical jargon, it’s confusing, and it’s big words, and it doesn’t really mean anything, and so we’ve created flyers with the help of medical students from UVA, that are just very basic,” Hinger said.

Hinger says the resources should be available by the end of the week.

“Hopefully, by using the right literacy level, patients are more apt and feel more comfortable to also ask questions,” Hinger said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site

Latest News

(Source: Flickr)
Charlottesville Marathon, Half Marathon and 8k course maps
A volunteer for Friends of JMRL puts books in a bag to prepare for their Pop-Up Book Sale.
Jefferson Madison Regional Library book sale starts April 1
UVA Health
Norovirus cases rising in the Charlottesville area
Charlottesville zoning draft requires permits to cut down large trees, removes parking minimums
Charlottesville zoning draft requires permits to cut down large trees, removes parking minimums