Charlottesville Free Clinic using grant to provide cancer prevention resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Free Clinic has a new focus on bringing patients back up to speed with cancer screenings after many fell behind during the pandemic.

A $10,000 grant from the UVA Cancer Center is now funding additional resources at the clinic to aid in cancer prevention.

“It’s helping us actually with getting education material printed and in color and at the right literacy level, making sure we have it available in English and Spanish, and so it can really connect with patients,” Director of Medical Clinic Operations Meghan Hinger said.

New pamphlets will spread the word about cancer prevention. The Free Clinic says part of its goal is making sure its information is accessible to everyone in Charlottesville.

“A lot of times, particularly with medical jargon, it’s confusing, and it’s big words, and it doesn’t really mean anything, and so we’ve created flyers with the help of medical students from UVA, that are just very basic,” Hinger said.

Hinger says the resources should be available by the end of the week.

“Hopefully, by using the right literacy level, patients are more apt and feel more comfortable to also ask questions,” Hinger said.

