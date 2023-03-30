Advertise With Us
Augusta County Board of Supervisors working to fill vacant seat

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is working to fill a vacant seat on its board after Steve Morelli resigned earlier this month. He represented the South River District of the County.

Tim Fitzgerald, County Administrator, said that applications for this position will close on April 14 and there will be public interviews on April 19.

The person in the position will carry out the remainder of the term until it ends on December 31.

According to Fitzgerald, the board has 45 days to fill the seat by law and if the seat is not filled, a circuit court judge will appoint someone to the position, but is confident the position will be filled by the end of April.

“We have by law 45 days to fill the seat and so I would expect when our interviews are complete on the 19th. It will be very quick and within a few days take action and fill the seat,” said Fitzgerald.

“The way in which our county is operated and the way in which is grows, the future of the use of the county is driven by the policy of the board of supervisors. And so it is very important to have good board members who are engaged, understand the community, understand what citizens are asking for and looking for, works well with our community,” said Fitzgerald.

