Albemarle County Police Department urges caution amid rise in distracted driving cases

Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A phone, the radio, and even drinking can be big distractions while you drive. The Albemarle County Police Department says it’s becoming a big problem.

“I feel like there’s certainly an epidemic on our roadways of distracted driving,” Captain Randy Jamerson said.

Jamerson says that an increase in distracted driving means an increase in officers looking to enforce laws against it.

“We’re going to increase our patrols. We’re going to increase our safety programs to where we’re going to be looking for distractions, so we ask that you pay attention to drive and give all of your attention to driving,” Jamerson said.

Jamerson urges drivers to stay safe and avoid distractions to not only avoid receiving a ticket, but to keep themselves and other motorists safe as well.

