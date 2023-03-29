Youngkin sends THC and CBD restricting bill back with amendments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the last week of March, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed more than 700 bills into law. He sent 78 back with amendments - one of those being a law that affects hemp dispensaries in the Commonwealth.

The bill doesn’t limit the total amount of THC or CBD items a person can buy, but limits the amount being sold in each package.

“A huge waste, it would be a huge cost and inconvenience,” Skooma owner David Trerriche said.

While the newly revised House Bill 2294 still limits the total amount of THC and CBD, part of the amendment makes an exception for CBD therapeutic products.

”The Governor’s amendment continues his efforts to crack down on dangerous THC intoxicants, including synthetic products such as Delta 8. In addition to the ban on synthetic THC, the limited percentage of total THC allowed, the packaging and labeling restrictions, the testing requirements, and the total per package limit for THC, the substitute also requires retailers to register with the enforcement agency to sell any consumable hemp derived product. Following feedback from parents whose children have experienced positive benefits from CBD products, the substitute also includes a narrowly tailored exemption clarifying that the legislation will not outlaw those therapeutic products. Governor Youngkin’s substitute takes into account these critically necessary products while going even further to clear store shelves of illegal products responsible for sending children to the hospital,” a spokesperson for Youngkin wrote.

Trerriche argues the bill will force people to turn to the black market for higher doses of unregulated THC.

“That’s where the packaging really looks good, enticing, and has popular brands that you would see on the shelves. All of our packaging is very medicinal, it’s in child safe containers. And it’s not appealing in any way shape or form to children. So this is actually gonna make the matter worse,” Trerriche said.

The revised bill will go back to be voted on by the House and Senate.

