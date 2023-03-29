Advertise With Us
Tracking Frost, Rain and Wind

Late Week Cold Front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonable late March temperatures through Thursday. Cold enough overnight for some frost.

A cold front will move through dry overnight into Thursday.

Tracking a stronger storm system and cold front due in by Friday evening into Saturday morning. This will bring mainly under a half inch of rainfall. When the rain exits Saturday morning, winds will increase in the afternoon.

Trending cooler Sunday. Temperatures rebound quickly early next week.

Wednesday: Sun, few clouds with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the 30s. Patchy frost.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds and mild in the afternoon. Highs mid 60s to 70 degrees. Rain showers Friday night. Lows mild, near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Gusty winds and drying in the afternoon. Still warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunshiny and seasonable for early April. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Milder and sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.

