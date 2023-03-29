Tracking Frost, Rain and Wind
Late Week Cold Front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonable late March temperatures through Thursday. Cold enough overnight for some frost.
A cold front will move through dry overnight into Thursday.
Tracking a stronger storm system and cold front due in by Friday evening into Saturday morning. This will bring mainly under a half inch of rainfall. When the rain exits Saturday morning, winds will increase in the afternoon.
Trending cooler Sunday. Temperatures rebound quickly early next week.
Wednesday: Sun, few clouds with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the 30s. Patchy frost.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday: Increasing clouds and mild in the afternoon. Highs mid 60s to 70 degrees. Rain showers Friday night. Lows mild, near 60 degrees.
Saturday: Morning rain showers. Gusty winds and drying in the afternoon. Still warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 40s.
Sunday: Sunshiny and seasonable for early April. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Milder and sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.
