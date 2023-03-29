Advertise With Us
Stanley Fire Department investigates fire at poultry farm

The Stanley Fire Department (SFD) responded to a reported fire at a poultry house Monday morning.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Stanley Fire Department responded to a fire early Monday morning that broke out at a poultry farm.

Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit, tells us that around 15,000 chickens were lost in the fire and that the building is a total loss.

Pettit said that the cause of the fire is still being investigated and it will likely take a couple more weeks. Pettit said that the barn was well kept and up to code.

Fires like this one have raised concerns over animal and barn fires across the country. The Animal Welfare Institute says that only a few states have adopted the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire and Life Safety in Animal Facilities code that establishes safety requirements for animals in barns and other types of housing.

“If there is a fire at say a confinement based operation those types of facilities house anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of animals and unfortunately if there is an incident all of those animals are impacted,” said Allie Granger, with AWI.

