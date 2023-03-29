Advertise With Us
Registration still open for the Charlottesville Marathon

By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is still open for the Charlottesville Marathon and Half Marathon taking place this weekend.

“It’s just a great course. It’s a great way to show off 26 miles of Charlottesville without shutting off the city,” Co-race Director Francesca Conte said.

Online registration is open until Friday, March 31.

