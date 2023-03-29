Region Ten reopening the Blue Ridge Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Region Ten is reopening the Blue Ridge Center.

The center had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and staffing issues. It will soon be back with some changes.

Previously, the focus of the center was towards people with serious mental illnesses.

Now, it is more board-serving all adults in need.

“It was exciting to be able to kind of revamp the program and bring it back,” Adult Rehab Services Senior Director Marny Bentley said.

Doors will be reopening April 3.

