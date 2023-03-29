Advertise With Us
PVCC hosts its 38th annual job fair

PVCC (FILE)
PVCC (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted its 38th annual job fair.

The fair featured more than 70 booths for students and community to explore.

Jobs were available in a wide variety of fields, and attendees got the chance to learn more about different industries, potential job openings and internships.

PVCC will also be holding an education career chat on April 13.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

