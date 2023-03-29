Advertise With Us
One injured in shooting in Richmond’s southside

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was shot in Richmond’s southside Tuesday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on March 28, police were called to the 5900 block of Thorndale Lane off of Oakhurst Lane near the Forest Hill neighborhood.

Officers located a person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

Police have not provided any other information on the victim or potential suspects.

Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

