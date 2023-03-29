Cold Spring Night - Areas of Frost. Warmth, Rain and Wind In Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another Cold Spring night with widespread lows in the 30s. A Frost Advisory is posted for the Shenandoah Valley. Still some patchy frost is possible across portions of Central Virginia. More sunshine and seasonable late March temperatures Thursday afternoon.

Turning warmer and breezy Friday, ahead of the next cold front, which will bring rain by evening and through Saturday morning. Currently, rain amounts of a half inch or less expected. Clearing, windy and warm Saturday afternoon. Winds to gust over 30-40 mph. Sunday cooler, but pleasant with highs in the 60s. Much warmer temperatures for the first week of April.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Areas of frost. Lows 31-38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Patchy frost risk early Friday. Lows in the 30s to near 40.

Friday: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Rain showers Friday evening and night. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Morning rain. Clearing and windy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Late showers. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm. PM shower or storm. Highs upper 70s to near 80.

