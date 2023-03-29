Clearing, breezy, and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain showers have moved east of the region. We’ll see clearing skies, seasonal temperatures, and a pleasant breeze. A weak cold front will advance across the area by Thursday, reinforcing cooler temperatures. Our next chance for rain will come later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late rain, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: AM showers, clearing & windy, High: mid 70s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

