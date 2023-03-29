Advertise With Us
Charlottesville upgrading pedestrian signals for the visually impaired

Crosswalk
Crosswalk(KWCH)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is partnering with the Polara app to provide pedestrian signals with enhanced audio for the visually impaired.

“People can download and find [the app] on any smartphone, and currently, at the 26 pedestrian signals, it would be usable there,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

The app will increase volume the volume of the signal and provide an option to activate the signal from your phone.

“We’re getting to about two or three intersections a week, so it’ll still take about six more months at that pace in order to replace the rest of the signals in the city,” city traffic engineer Brennen Duncan said.

“It’s part of a bigger conversation we’ve been having about how to make accessibility part of the culture of everything that Charlottesville is doing,” Payne said.

