Charlottesville police make arrest in illegal guns and drugs investigation

Photo provided by CPD
Photo provided by CPD(CPD)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection with an investigation involving illegal guns and drugs.

CPD announced Wednesday, March 29, that members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police say the following items were seized:

  • 9 firearms (including an AR-15 pistol with no serial number, an AK-47 assault rifle, and a 10-22 rifle with a pistol grip and a hi capacity magazine)
  • Approximately 3 pounds of marijuana
  • Approximately 1,600 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills
  • Approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, 428 grams of cocaine, and 256 grams of fentanyl
  • $4,691 in U.S. currency

Eighteen-year-old Shahiem Taushaun Michie of Arrington was arrested on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Possession with intent to Distribute a controlled substance Classified in the Schedule 1 or 2 of the Drug Control Act.
  • Possession of Firearms while in possession of a controlled substance Classified in the Schedule 1 or 2 of Drug Control Act.

Michie was held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

