Center for Nonprofit Excellence holds annual Philanthropy Day Summit

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Lots of people showed up to the Wool Factory early Wednesday, March 29, to celebrate giving in the Charlottesville community.

The annual Philanthropy Day Summit aims to build a healthy space for everyone to live.

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence is shining a light on different kinds of philanthropy in central Virginia.

“That includes your time, your talent, your connections, your dollars, and your advocacy into the community,” Executive Director for the Center for Nonprofit Excellence Christine Nardi said.

Kristen Cambell is the CEO Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement (PACE) and a keynote speaker of he event. She says conversations like this are important to understand all of the ways we can contribute in our community.

“When there are so many opportunities to give back, it’s important for us to make sure that we’re honoring and celebrating and recognizing all of them, regardless of the activity,” Cambell said.

Cambell says philanthropy is about more than money; it’s about connections, too, which is what this summit tries to build each year.

“I’m really glad that we have the opportunity today to take the time to celebrate and acknowledge and honor the contributions of everyday heroes in Charlottesville and across Virginia,” she said.

