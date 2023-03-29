Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

CATEC Foundation raising concern over long-term issues

Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) Foundation is concerned about the dissolved co-ownership of the center.

While its board is unbiased when it comes to who owns CATEC, it is requesting a detailed five-year plan from Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools.

This would include anticipated enrollment by both school divisions, tuition costs, scheduling, anticipated course offerings, and funding when under new ownership.

“Students in our community would like to know what is available to them and available over the long-term. Also, our employers who are very dependent on the skilled workforce that comes out of CATE wants to know what is going to be available for them” Foundation Chair Linda Seaman said.

The CATEC Foundation is seeking a 60 day moratorium on any real estate transactions so there is time to develop this five-year plan.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site

Latest News

Crosswalk
Charlottesville upgrading pedestrian signals for the visually impaired
Photo provided by CPD
Charlottesville police make arrest in illegal guns and drugs investigation
Resilience Education students
UVA Resilience Education teaching both in and outside of prisons
PVCC (FILE)
PVCC hosts its 38th annual job fair