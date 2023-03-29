CATEC Foundation raising concern over long-term issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) Foundation is concerned about the dissolved co-ownership of the center.

While its board is unbiased when it comes to who owns CATEC, it is requesting a detailed five-year plan from Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools.

This would include anticipated enrollment by both school divisions, tuition costs, scheduling, anticipated course offerings, and funding when under new ownership.

“Students in our community would like to know what is available to them and available over the long-term. Also, our employers who are very dependent on the skilled workforce that comes out of CATE wants to know what is going to be available for them” Foundation Chair Linda Seaman said.

The CATEC Foundation is seeking a 60 day moratorium on any real estate transactions so there is time to develop this five-year plan.

