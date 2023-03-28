UVa’s Malachi Fields primed for breakout season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Malachi Fields is now in his third year with the UVA football program.

The Keswick native missed most of last season recovering from a foot injury, but now he’s healthy and primed for a breakout season.

“I’m definitely enjoying football. Having that year off definitely takes something out of you. We’re all flying around every day, it’s super fun,” Fields said.

Last August, Fields was on the bike to stay in shape while he recovered. He made his season debut in the 10th game of the season, making a big play against Pittsburgh.

“He looks imposing, physically,” Coach Tony Elliot said. “He’s making the routine plays but he’s also making the contested plays. He’s looking like the big-time receiver we all know he can be.”

“I don’t feel too much pressure. It’s like going out there and playing backyard football. There’s no pressure to be that guy because we’re all on the same platform,” Fields said.

Virginia’s new receivers coach, Adam Mims, says he’s got big expectations for Fields.

“He’s got a lot of ability and he hasn’t even tapped his ceiling,” Coach Mims said.

“We’re super eager. We want to show everybody what we’ve been working on, and I know we can do it,” Fields said.

Fans will get a chance to see Fields and the rest of this year’s team in the annual spring football game on Saturday, April 15 at Scott Stadium.

