Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVa’s Malachi Fields primed for breakout season

Malachi Fields
Malachi Fields(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Malachi Fields is now in his third year with the UVA football program.

The Keswick native missed most of last season recovering from a foot injury, but now he’s healthy and primed for a breakout season.

“I’m definitely enjoying football. Having that year off definitely takes something out of you. We’re all flying around every day, it’s super fun,” Fields said.

Last August, Fields was on the bike to stay in shape while he recovered. He made his season debut in the 10th game of the season, making a big play against Pittsburgh.

“He looks imposing, physically,” Coach Tony Elliot said. “He’s making the routine plays but he’s also making the contested plays. He’s looking like the big-time receiver we all know he can be.”

“I don’t feel too much pressure. It’s like going out there and playing backyard football. There’s no pressure to be that guy because we’re all on the same platform,” Fields said.

Virginia’s new receivers coach, Adam Mims, says he’s got big expectations for Fields.

“He’s got a lot of ability and he hasn’t even tapped his ceiling,” Coach Mims said.

“We’re super eager. We want to show everybody what we’ve been working on, and I know we can do it,” Fields said.

Fans will get a chance to see Fields and the rest of this year’s team in the annual spring football game on Saturday, April 15 at Scott Stadium.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Chris Baker scores game-winning run
No. 8 UVA Baseball wins series opener against Florida State 3-2 on Chris Baker’s walk-off RBI hit
Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics
Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics
Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics
Cav Futures named official NIL collective for UVA Athletics