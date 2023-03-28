Tracking Evening Rain then Frost Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds continue to thicken this Tuesday afternoon. Some light rain arrives this evening.

Showers exit after midnight. Sunshine and seasonable weather returns Wednesday.

Cold enough for areas of frost especially Thursday morning.

The next cold front will push through Friday night with the next best chance for rainfall.

Drying Saturday afternoon with breezy and mild conditions.

A little cooler Sunday and warmer again next Monday.

Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy and dry for now. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday night: Evening rain showers. Clearing late with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s by dawn.

Wednesday: Sunshiny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy frost by Thursday morning. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees. Patchy frost risk early Friday. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Temperatures warming to the 60s to 70 degrees. Rain showers Friday night. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Morning showers. Drying and clearing the afternoon with gusty winds. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s.

