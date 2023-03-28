Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Tracking Evening Rain then Frost Risk

Late Week Cold Front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds continue to thicken this Tuesday afternoon. Some light rain arrives this evening.

Showers exit after midnight. Sunshine and seasonable weather returns Wednesday.

Cold enough for areas of frost especially Thursday morning.

The next cold front will push through Friday night with the next best chance for rainfall.

Drying Saturday afternoon with breezy and mild conditions.

A little cooler Sunday and warmer again next Monday.

Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy and dry for now. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday night: Evening rain showers. Clearing late with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s by dawn.

Wednesday: Sunshiny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy frost by Thursday morning. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees. Patchy frost risk early Friday. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Temperatures warming to the 60s to 70 degrees. Rain showers Friday night. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Morning showers. Drying and clearing the afternoon with gusty winds. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Increasing clouds, cooler temperatures, and late showers
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Turning Cloudy Tuesday, Cooler. Some Evening Showers