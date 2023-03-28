Some Light Rain - Early Tonight. Clearing and Colder By Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some light rain across the region tonight, mainly before midnight. Gradual clearing and colder by morning and for the Shenandoah Valley, areas of frost likely to develop. Sunshine and seasonable Wednesday. Another cold overnight into Thursday morning, with the potential for areas of frost across the entire region, with widespread lows in the 30s.

Turning warmer Friday, ahead of the next cold front, which will bring rain by evening and through Saturday morning. Clearing, windy and warm Saturday afternoon. Sunday cooler, but pleasant with highs in the 60s. Much warmer temperatures for the first week of April.

Tonight: Light rain showers, early tonight. Clearing late with lows in the low to mid 30s - Valley, to upper 30s to lower 40s for Central Virginia. Areas of frost for the Shenandoah Valley by morning. Protect tender plants and flowers.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More frost by Thursday morning. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Patchy frost risk early Friday. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Rain showers Friday night. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Morning rain. Clearing and windy by afternoon. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Morning showers, warm and breezy. Highs upper 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.