PVCC wins Eduardo J. Padrón Award for Institutional Transformation

By NBC29
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is receiving Campus Compact’s Eduardo J. Padrón Award for Institutional Transformation.

PVCC says this award recognizes community colleges that have successfully implemented institution-wide efforts to address issues of public concern.

“Our commitment to community impact includes a bold pledge to prepare students for lives of engaged citizenship. We believe our civic engagement work contributes to the economic, civic and cultural vitality of our region, the Commonwealth of Virginia, our nation and the world. As we embark on our next 50 years of excellence and impact, we will continue to promote civic engagement as a core element of our mission as a college,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said in press release Tuesday, March 28.

Visit https://compact.org/news/campus-compact-announces-2023-impact-award-recipients to see all award recipients.

