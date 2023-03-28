New dispatch system allowing Orange County emergency crews to respond sooner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new dispatch system announced by the Orange County Emergency Communications Center allows dispatchers to relay information quicker to the sheriff’s office, meaning they can respond to calls sooner.

Emergency Communications Center Director Chris Cord says this new system makes it easier for any dispatcher to get help moving quickly.

“If a dispatcher is six months into the job, or has 22 years of service, the caller is going to get the same level of service that they would regardless of who answers that phone,” Cord said.

The software runs each dispatcher through a list of key questions to ask the caller, starting with their name and address.

Dispatcher Tyler Williamson says he wishes he had this service years ago.

“I’ve been in the industry for 12 years. The new protocol definitely provides a lot more life safety instructions that are going to be a better service to our community,” Williamson said.

The new service turns the information into a report which is sent directly to the sheriff’s office.

“It’s paramount. When you call 911 You want the right help and you want the right response for it as well,” Williamson said.

