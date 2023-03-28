Increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and late showers
Turning cooler, then warmer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day will start with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Clouds are expected to increase ahead of an area of low pressure to our south. Showers will develop this evening through the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Skies will clear and temperatures will trend cooler. We’ll warm to near 70 Friday, with late day showers. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clouds increase, High: low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy, showers, & Valley frost, Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Early rain, clearing, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
