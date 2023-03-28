Increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and late showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day will start with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Clouds are expected to increase ahead of an area of low pressure to our south. Showers will develop this evening through the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Skies will clear and temperatures will trend cooler. We’ll warm to near 70 Friday, with late day showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, showers, & Valley frost, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Early rain, clearing, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.