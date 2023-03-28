Advertise With Us
House of Delegates candidate Dave Norris unveils mental health platform

Dave Norris (FILE)
Dave Norris (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 54th District Delegate candidate Dave Norris (D) is unveiling his mental health platform.

The former mayor spoke outside Charlottesville City Hall Tuesday, March 28. He says Virginia’s mental health system is broken, and while there has been a strong focus on improving care, Norris believes there hasn’t been enough work on prevention measures.

“You need delegates who are going to push for these things, and if the first year they fail, they’ll come back the second year and the third year until these kinds of reforms are enacted,” Norris said. “I think there’s a strong desire right now in Virginia to see further reform.”

Norris’ plan would include creating community mental health corps, establishing a new standard of intervention, and investing in violence prevention services.

The Democratic Primary is June 20.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

