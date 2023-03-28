Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the lives lost in Nashville

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (FILE)(WWBT)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the lives lost in Nashville, Tennessee.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday, March 28.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31.

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost in Nashville, Tennessee.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Ordered on this, the 28th day of March, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
morning rush 032823
Morning Rush: Affordable Housing, Town Hall, Downtown Map
CRHA receives over $300,000 from HUD
CRHA to purchase 74 affordable housing units at a total of $10 million
Not only has it become a resource for students in the school, but monthly open houses have also...
Central High School provides needed items for students and community through Central Outfitters