Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Riverbend Development is planning to redevelop the former Kmart location off of Hydraulic Road.

The building has been vacant for six years, and the site is made up of 10 acres.

It has not yet been decided what will come up next on the property.

Charlottesville City Councilor Michael Payne says the city wants it to be used for housing.

“The hope is definitely to have it be residential and include housing. I think this would be a perfect location for housing; between two grocery stores, large vacant area,” Payne said.

The councilor says the current proposal from Riverbend Development is all retail.

