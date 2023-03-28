CRHA to purchase 74 affordable housing units at a total of $10 million

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority on Monday night, March 27 voted to make a big purchase that will bring more affordable housing to Central Virginia. If all goes well it will increase the number of homes by almost twenty percent.

“We’ve talked to both parties that will be providing the funding, the financing for this development, and I think we were at a point where we may be agreeable to terms,” CRHA Executive Director John Sales said.

Five million dollars is expected to come from the Charlottesville Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The other five million is coming from a zero percent interest loan from a private donor.

Most of the homes are spread out across Charlottesville. They range from one to four bedrooms.

”There are three properties that are located on Ridge Street that are adjacent to each other. And so it provides a long term opportunity for redevelopment, right on an entrance corridor. And with the new zoning a lot of units could be produced on that property. And we’re looking at acquiring them and protecting them for indefinitely affordability,” Sales said.

The goal is to house families earning between zero and sixty percent of the area median income.

“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for us as, as an authority want to accumulate more units but also to be able to provide some further assistance to our families in need. I can anticipate once that housing list comes up and next week that is going to be flooded,” CRHA member Wes Bellamy said.

The next step would be for Charlottesville City Council to vote to approve the five million that they are contributing. That is expected to be voted on next month.

CRHA resolution (wvir)

