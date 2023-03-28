Charlottesville nonprofit helping to feed kids during Spring Break

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Kids Lift is a Charlottesville nonprofit making sure all children have equal opportunities. Part of that is making sure they have enough to eat over Spring Break.

“They don’t have those free or reduced meal programs from school during Spring Break, so they’re really just not sure where they’re going to get their next snack or meal,” Vivi Nellen with Kids Lift said. “We wanted to make sure that this timing was right in order for them to be able to come get the things that they need.”

A table full of food donations will help families in need.

“We’ve definitely served more than 150 families with these food bags, and it has made a huge difference to them and in their lives,” Lauren Otto with Albemarle County Department of Social Services said.

if you want to help out, the Amazon list can be found here.

