Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Buyer competition’s influences mortgage trend — prospects can beat it

New listings are expected to come for both the spring and summer markets.
New listings are expected to come for both the spring and summer markets.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Houses on the market are even harder to hunt down for some as the lowest market value is generally in the 200-thousand-dollar range. Alcova Mortgage says the persistent inflation is keeping mortgage rates higher but buyer competition remains strong.

Branch Partner David Bates projected market changes indicate that buyer competition is sticking.

“As the fed is hiking federal funds rate, that is viewed as fighting inflation so we’re expecting mortgage rates to come back down this year, which is probably going to make the buyer competition a little bit more fierce than it already is,” Bates said.

The Federal Housing Financing Authority reported a 0.2 percent increase in median sales month-over-month Tuesday morning.

The mortgage lending firm recommended it is best if someone knows the area and market value. Bates’ experience advises prospects that keeping the team, your realtor and broker local helps you beat the buyer competition.

“Work with someone local who knows the market. Go ahead and do yourself a favor; get yourself a full pre-approval, not just a prequalification, which is something we do for everyone here, upfront, at ALCOVA,” Bates said.

New listings are expected to come for both the spring and summer markets. Bates says checking that you are in a good place before shopping helps you out.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

150 students spent Feb and March learning new skills to create sleeping bags and care kits for...
Turner Ashby FCCLA creates sleeping bags and care kits for homeless
Officers located a person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital.
One injured in shooting in Richmond’s southside
THC CBD products sold in Virginia
Youngkin sends THC and CBD restricting bill back with amendments
Donated food
Charlottesville nonprofit helping to feed kids during Spring Break