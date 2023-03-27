Volunteers in Virginia stepping up to help tornado victims in Mississippi and Georgia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers in Virginia are stepping up to help thousands devastated by dangerous tornadoes across Mississippi and Georgia.

The American Red Cross has so far sent four volunteers from the commonwealth, and more than 200 from across the country to aid in disaster relief.

People on the ground are working to set up shelters, distribute food, and provide mental health and spiritual care services.

“There has been significant loss of life as a result of these storms. So, there’s going to be a lot of mental health needs within the population that we’re caring for in these immediate days and hours,” Bill Brent with the Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday, March 27.

