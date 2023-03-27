Turning Cloudy Tuesday, Cooler. Some Evening Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trending cooler the next few days, with temperatures near or below average for late March. Turning mostly cloudy Tuesday and while dry during the day, rain showers arrive for the evening and night. Clearing into early Wednesday with lows in the 30s and some patchy frost. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Morning lows in the 30s with some areas of frost.

Another cold front will arrive later Friday and to start the weekend, with temperatures warming. Later Friday evening into Saturday morning, appears with best time for rain.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy early. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Some evening showers, then late clearing. Lows in the 30s. Some patchy frost.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost by dawn.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Rain develops by evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Early morning rain exits. Some clearing, warm and breezy. Stray PM storm possible. Highs low 70s. Lows low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s.

