Small Rain Chances with Seasonable Temperatures

Milder Late Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance on this Monday. Another brief rain chance arrives Tuesday evening.

A little cooler the next couple of days and overnights. Chilly enough for patchy frost by especially Thursday morning.

Another cold front arrives Friday into early Saturday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with brief shower or sprinkle possible. Highs in the 60s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A chance for a passing shower in the evening, mainly south. Lows in the chilly upper 30s to lower 40s by dawn.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s with some frost by dawn.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance later in the day and overnight. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Any early shower exits. Clearing, drying and still mild. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

