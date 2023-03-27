Small Rain Chances with Seasonable Temperatures
Milder Late Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance on this Monday. Another brief rain chance arrives Tuesday evening.
A little cooler the next couple of days and overnights. Chilly enough for patchy frost by especially Thursday morning.
Another cold front arrives Friday into early Saturday.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with brief shower or sprinkle possible. Highs in the 60s.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A chance for a passing shower in the evening, mainly south. Lows in the chilly upper 30s to lower 40s by dawn.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s with some frost by dawn.
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance later in the day and overnight. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.
Saturday: Any early shower exits. Clearing, drying and still mild. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.
Sunday: Sunny, highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
