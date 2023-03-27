Advertise With Us
Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority awarded $3.17M grant

By NBC29
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is receiving a $3.17 million grant.

RWSA announced Monday, March 27, that funding for this grant was provided by the Federal “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law”, and will be used to build an additional Granular Activated Carbon filter at the Crozet Water Treatment Plant. It says this filter will remove most per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as well as other contaminants, which may enter the Beaver Creek Reservoir.

“We are very pleased to receive funding for another GAC filter to enhance our drinking water treatment system. This leading-edge technology helps us to remove many known and emerging contaminants as we produce over 600,000 gallons of high-quality drinking water each day for the Crozet community,” RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer said in Monday’s announcement.

Construction of the new filter is set to begin in 2025.

