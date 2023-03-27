Farmers remind that proper care is crucial among elevated interest in backyard chickens

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Some families around the Valley are gaining more of an interest in a homestead lifestyle and raising animals.

Revercomb Farms in Bridgewater opened its doors to give pointers on having backyard chickens which have recently seen an increased demand.

“People are starting to realize that you can’t just go to the grocery store and buy what you expect to be there, sometimes, whether that’s meat or eggs. The movement to produce your own food is coming back and coming back strong,” Revercomb Farms Owner Mindy Lipinski said.

Lipinski believes that the pandemic piqued people’s interest in raising animals.

She said proper care for backyard chickens is crucial, especially for new farmers since cases of Avian flu have recently been seen in the Valley.

“You can’t just throw a bunch of chickens together and not know how to take care of them. Not only could you be perpetuating diseases, but those diseases can also then be spread to a commercial house, where it’s devastating because all of those birds have to be cold if they test positive for something like that,” Lipinski said.

Lipinski advises people who have never raised chickens to start small with two or three instead of a dozen. Having enough eggs to provide for a family is a good sign to expand the flock.

Revercomb Farms, LLC is hosting classes on everything in the homestead lifestyle at least once a month.

