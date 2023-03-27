Ruckersville family raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl after son dies from overdose

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the loss of her son, a Ruckersville mother is fighting to make sure no other family has to go through the same pain she endured.

Tonya Shifflett has been raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl since her son Austin died in February 2022.

“His girlfriend actually had found him that night at his dad’s and I got the call that morning that he was on life support,” Shifflett said Monday, March 27.

Austin was 21 years old when he overdosed.

“All it takes is one time,” Austin’s older brother, Zachary Shifflett said. “Could be your first time, your fifth time, or your 100th time. It can kill you in just one pill.”

Austin is remembered by his loved ones as a truly caring person.

“He was my best friend,” Zachary said. “One thing I remember about him was that he would never forget presents on holidays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day Christmas, everybody. He never left anybody out.”

“He wanted to have kids. He wanted to be married, like it was kind of like a fairy tale for me. It’s very hard to meet somebody who genuinely cares about everything and is so loving,” Austin’s girlfriend Carly Puente said.

Austin’s family has attended rallies and joined groups like Lost Voices of Fentanyl since his passing.

They recently helped to put up a billboard in Lynchburg to remember those who’ve lost their lives to the drug.

“Just to see your family member up there on that billboard, it was hard,” Zachary said.

“I was very happy and upset, you know, because he shouldn’t have to be up there. But I’m just glad his picture’s out there, and for him to be remembered,” Carly said.

“We really are trying to get the word out to help save another child,” Shifflett said.

Austin’s family encourages anyone who needs help to get it, and to remember even one pill can kill.

The 3rd annual rally for Lost Voice of Fentanyl will be held in Washington, D.C. on September 23.

The man responsible for selling Austin the fentanyl that led to his death was sentenced in federal court Monday, March 27 to 20 years in prison.

