Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Eye to the sky

Cool start, late week warm-up
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers this morning, and afternoon. Another system will bring scattered showers Tuesday night. Skies will clear for the mid week, with more needed rain later Friday, into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late rain, High: low 70s...LOw: around 60

Saturday: Early rain, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

Tracking Next Weather Systems
Work and school week weather outlook
Tracking Next Weather Systems
Mild and Dry Sunday, Some Changes Ahead
Tracking Next Weather Systems
Next Rain Chances
Warm and Dry Sunday