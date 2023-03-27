City of Harrisonburg wants public input on new on-demand ridesharing service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) says it is getting ready to expand its existing services and will soon launch its first-ever on-demand ridesharing service.

Much like HDPT’s other services – which include providing school bus service for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, transit bus service throughout the city and at James Madison University, and paratransit service for individuals with disabilities – the Microtransit program will utilize City vehicles and be driven by City employees.

Much like other ridesharing services, residents can book their ride by mobile app or phone, and track the progress of their vehicle until it arrives at a designated pickup location. The program will also have ADA-accessible vehicles and late-night service.

“If you can take public transportation to work right now there may not be an option to take it home from work. This HDPT Microtransit will give you that ability, you can ride the bus to work in the evening, and when you get off late at night you’ll be able to order a ride to come to your door, and take you where you need to go,” City of Harrisonburg communications director Mike Parks said.

There is a survey available to the public until April 21 on the Microtransit program, which asks things like preferred cost, what areas of the city it should serve, and what times of day the services should be offered.

The online version of the survey and more information can be found here. There are paper copies of the survey available at HPDT located at 475 East Washington St., or at City Hall located at 409 South Main Street.

