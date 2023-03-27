Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Police investigating shots fired call near Dice St.

Charlottesville police (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary and Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shots fired call near Dice Street and 6th Street SW.

Witnesses report hearing around 6 shots just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

CPD says to expect police presence in the area while they collect evidence.

