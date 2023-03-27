Charlottesville Police investigating shots fired call near Dice St.
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shots fired call near Dice Street and 6th Street SW.
Witnesses report hearing around 6 shots just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.
CPD says to expect police presence in the area while they collect evidence.
