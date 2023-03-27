Charlottesville committee working on updated historic map

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some changes are on the way for a map that leads people around Charlottesville’s historic sites.

The existing tour covers spots on and around the Downtown Mall and Court Square.

The map is being revisted because members of the Historic Resources Committee say history is ever-changing.

“For the past few years we really learned so much more about our deep history that involves many more people than the ones you often hear about, and those are the voices we really hope to bring out in this new tour,” Dede Smith said.

The committee hopes the new map will be available for the community sometime this year. It would also like some public feedback so that the map can keep being updated.

