Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

Biden is hosting the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room of the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is hosting a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

The White House press secretary provided a statement from the president regarding the deadly...
White House gives statement on school shooting
Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Wildlife Center of Virginia readying for ‘Baby Season’
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr listens to participants at a...
Fed official: Regulators will ensure all deposits are ‘safe’