Augusta County historic garden week kicks off in April

STAUNTON, Va.- The Garden Club of Virginia is hosting its 90th historic garden week with a garden tour kicking off on April 15th.

Beth Scripps and Deneen Brannock, Tour chairs for the Augusta Garden Club, said “It starts on a Saturday and ends on a Saturday. and each club is assigned a date so that the tours are interspersed throughout those eight days and um we traditionally always had the first Saturday and so we like to think we kick off garden week and um but there are several tours on each day typically.”

Five homes in Augusta County were selected to be gardens featured on the garden tour. Scripps said that the gardens open this year have never been open for garden week before for Historic Garden Week.

Scripps said the Historic Garden Tour spans over 8 days with 29 tours across the state. There are other tours going on the same day.

“We have 50 active members in our club and one of the things we love about Historic Garden Week is that we provide beautiful floral arrangements for the properties,” said Scripps.

“A lot of people return every year from all parts of the country as well as locally. When you are hosting at our tour you see a lot of the same people you saw the year before on the tour so it has just become, it has a great following. Not just for each local tour but across the country,” said Brannock.

Brannock said that one of the properties open will have the property owner and a bee keeper doing talks that day as well as having the garden open.

You can find tickets and more information for garden week their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.