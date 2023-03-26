Work and School Week Weather Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued dry overnight. After a clear evening, some clouds arrive by dawn. Tracking a passing, brief shower or sprinkle chance Monday.

Turning a little cooler Tuesday.

Seasonable temperatures mid-week with high levels of tree pollen.

The next cold front arrives in the Friday to Saturday timeframe. That’s our next best chance for some rainfall.

Sunday night: Mainly clear with lows in the 40s.

Monday: Clouds and sun with a spotty shower or sprinkle around. Highs in the 60s.

Monday night: Clearing with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. A passing shower chance overnight.

Wednesday: Sunshine returns with highs in the lower 60s. Lows 35 to 40 degrees. Patchy frost.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A shower chance later in the day and night. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s.

