Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mild and Dry Sunday, Some Changes Ahead

Passing Shower Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns on this Sunday. Temperatures warm to pleasant levels this afternoon. Tracking a passing, brief shower or sprinkle chance Monday.

Turning a little cooler Tuesday.

Seasonable temperatures mid-week with high levels of tree pollen.

The next cold front arrives in the Friday to Saturday timeframe. That’s our next best chance for some rainfall.

Sunday: Sunshiny and mild. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Light west breeze.

Sunday night: Mainly clear with lows in the 40s.

Monday: Clouds and sun with a spotty shower or sprinkle around. Highs in the 60s.

Monday night: Clearing with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the chilly 30s. Patchy frost early Wednesday.

Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A shower chance later in the day and night. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

Warm and Dry Sunday
Warm dry Sunday
Warm Dry Sunday
Spotty Storm Risk Saturday PM
Morning Rain then Gusty Winds
Spotty Storm Risk Saturday PM
Isolated Severe Weather Risk