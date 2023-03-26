Heavy investigation goes into Waynesboro structure fire; 1 dead

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - First responders were called out to the 300 block of Arch Avenue for reports of visible smoke that resulted in a structure fire.

According to Waynesboro Fire Department, an older structure was turned into two separate apartments.

The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level. The investigation has been going on all afternoon.

“We’re really early in the investigation. We’re working with Waynesboro Police Departments investigators as well. We can confirm that there was one fatality in the fire. We’ll be here for several more hours, working to try to determine what the cause was.” Deputy Chief Fitzgerald said.

According to Waynesboro Fire Department, an older structure was turned into two separate apartments. (Waynesboro Fire Department)

He said more information on the fire including the cause should be available tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.