The Front Porch hosts music gear swap in Charlottesville
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s The Front Porch is helping people get rid of any musical instruments or audio gear collecting dust.
It hosted a gear swap from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, on Dale Avenue. Musicians set up their own tables to buy, sell, or trade gear.
“I think a lot of gearheads have a ton of stuff just, you know, shoved away in their little music spaces at their houses,” coordinator Matt Curreri said. “Sure enough, all these guys showed up and it’s a nice little event.”
Curreri says Sunday’s event was a success, and plans to hold more gear swaps in the future. He says be on the lookout on The Front Porch’s website.
