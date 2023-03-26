The Front Porch hosts music gear swap in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s The Front Porch is helping people get rid of any musical instruments or audio gear collecting dust.

It hosted a gear swap from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, on Dale Avenue. Musicians set up their own tables to buy, sell, or trade gear.

“I think a lot of gearheads have a ton of stuff just, you know, shoved away in their little music spaces at their houses,” coordinator Matt Curreri said. “Sure enough, all these guys showed up and it’s a nice little event.”

Curreri says Sunday’s event was a success, and plans to hold more gear swaps in the future. He says be on the lookout on The Front Porch’s website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.