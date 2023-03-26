Augusta Health rolling out mobile clinic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta Health is rolling out a mobile clinic to help bring care to the underserved and uninsured.

The mobile clinic gets primary care to anyone in need: “Regardless of social status, income level, insurance, disability, citizenship, education, or preferred language,” Isaac Izzillo with Augusta Health said.

The clinic also offers help to those with chronic diseases, as well as preventative screenings and specialty services.

Financial assistance is also offered.

