Warm and Dry Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and clouds have cleared out for the evening, plan for a cool but clear night. Conditions remain sunny and mild on Sunday, but a system will bring mostly cloud coverage and a few showers Monday into Tuesday. Seasonable and dry trend through Thursday with another round of showers into Friday and Saturday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Brisk and mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60′s to mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the 60′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 60′s. Lows around 40.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.