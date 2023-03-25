Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Warm and Dry Sunday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and clouds have cleared out for the evening, plan for a cool but clear night. Conditions remain sunny and mild on Sunday, but a system will bring mostly cloud coverage and a few showers Monday into Tuesday. Seasonable and dry trend through Thursday with another round of showers into Friday and Saturday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Brisk and mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60′s to mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the 60′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 60′s. Lows around 40.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Spotty Storm Risk Saturday PM
Morning Rain then Gusty Winds
Spotty Storm Risk Saturday PM
Isolated Severe Weather Risk
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Mainly Morning Rain Saturday. Drier, Warmer Sunday